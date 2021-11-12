California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.22 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

