California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.30 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $18,671,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,431 shares of company stock valued at $37,097,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $73.81 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

