California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cabot worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 38.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 19.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 45.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

