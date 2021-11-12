California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,616,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,017,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.