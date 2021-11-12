California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,637,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

