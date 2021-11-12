California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

