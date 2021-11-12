California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,645 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 82,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

