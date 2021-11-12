California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 158.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

