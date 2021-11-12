California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

