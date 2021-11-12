California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Mimecast worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

