California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.64.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

