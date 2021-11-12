California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,536 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 343.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $17,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $108.84 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

