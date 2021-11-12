California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,245 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.53.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,577.08 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,672.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,596.01. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

