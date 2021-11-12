California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,345 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $148.77 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

