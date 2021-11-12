California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,270 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

OFC stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

