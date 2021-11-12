California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,203 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

