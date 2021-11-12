California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,229 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Terex worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

