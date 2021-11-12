California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,571 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

