California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Fisker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 443.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 212.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 309,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 98,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

