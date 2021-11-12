California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Atkore worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atkore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atkore by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Atkore by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Atkore by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

