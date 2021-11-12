California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

