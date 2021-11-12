Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE GOOS opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 886,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,841,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

