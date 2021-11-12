Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,836 shares.The stock last traded at $50.89 and had previously closed at $49.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

