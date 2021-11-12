Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.28.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,963. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

