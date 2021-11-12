Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$63.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.02.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$25.81 and a one year high of C$55.19.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Insiders sold a total of 174,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,304 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

