Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 542.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Canadian Solar worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after buying an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 169.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 230,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

