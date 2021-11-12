Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading Down 0.2%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $32.87. 344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBWBF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

