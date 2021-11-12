Capreit to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The firm had revenue of C$228.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

