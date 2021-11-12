Carry (CRE) Hits One Day Volume of $5.36 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Carry has a market capitalization of $96.90 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00107714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

