Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SAVA traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

