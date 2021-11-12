Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SAVA traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

