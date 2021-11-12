Castings P.L.C. Plans Dividend of GBX 3.66 (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CGS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 374 ($4.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The company has a market cap of £163.18 million and a PE ratio of 39.37. Castings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.27.

In other Castings news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,483.15). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($24,301.02).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

