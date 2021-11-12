Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $141,650.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,973. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

