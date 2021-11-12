CBDAO Achieves Market Cap of $99,046.52 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. CBDAO has a market cap of $99,046.52 and $50,879.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

