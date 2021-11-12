Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $363.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.04 million to $382.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

