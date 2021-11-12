CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 2.9%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.91 and last traded at $53.91. Approximately 17,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,276% from the average daily volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

