CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.36

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.36 and traded as high as C$69.68. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$68.04, with a volume of 480,203 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.36.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. Insiders have sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 in the last three months.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.