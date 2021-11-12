Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $718.34 million and $149.81 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

