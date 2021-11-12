Celo Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00009128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $54.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,308,003.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 45,695.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

