Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and traded as low as $14.66. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 25,263 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CJPRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

