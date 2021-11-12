Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Down to $44.93

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.93, but opened at $41.46. Central Securities shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 80 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Securities by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

