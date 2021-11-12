Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $1.79 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00002814 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $219.60 million and $1.09 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,842,024.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79715086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.28 or 0.07214705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.47 or 0.99951616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,344,376 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.