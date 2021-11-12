Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IPSC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.85. 109,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Century Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

