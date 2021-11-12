CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in CF Industries by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

CF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

