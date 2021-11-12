CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$124.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.44.

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$112.15. 79,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,123. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a one year low of C$89.13 and a one year high of C$116.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

