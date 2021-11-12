CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$124.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.44.

Shares of GIB.A traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.32. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$89.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

