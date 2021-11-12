CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$127.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.44.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$112.15. 79,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 52 week low of C$89.13 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.