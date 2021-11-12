Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $34.15 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004101 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

