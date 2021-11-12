Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,499 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Independent Bank Group worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

