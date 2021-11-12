Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,051 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.