Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of News worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 101,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

